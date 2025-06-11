Empowering Special Needs Education with 'Sugamya Worksheets'
Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with UNICEF, has launched 'Sugamya Worksheets' to support 2.96 lakh differently-abled children. The initiative focuses on foundational learning in Hindi and Mathematics, aiming to build confidence and facilitate integration into mainstream society through engaging and accessible materials.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to bolster educational opportunities for differently-abled children, Uttar Pradesh has introduced 'Sugamya Worksheets' in collaboration with UNICEF. This initiative aims to support nearly 2.96 lakh children by providing tailored educational materials designed to enhance foundational learning in Hindi and Mathematics.
The initiative includes 1,900 worksheets for classes 1 to 8, crafted to integrate vibrant visuals and engaging formats to foster a more inclusive learning environment. These tools exclude only those with complete visual impairment, ensuring broad accessibility among other children with disabilities.
Distribution of the worksheets across districts is ongoing, with educators instructed to facilitate student engagement through various activities. Special educators will oversee the implementation, providing necessary assistance and reporting monthly to ensure the program's efficacy, according to UP Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revitalizing Hindi: NARAKAS Delhi Central-1 Meeting at Jamia Millia Islamia
GROW Project Unveiled to Boost Jobs, Resilience, and Inclusion in Northern Sri Lanka
Celebrating the Legacy of Raj Khosla: Master of Crime-Suspense in Hindi Cinema
Celebrating Raj Khosla: A Cinematic Journey of a Hindi Film Maestro
Uttar Pradesh Revolutionizes Special Needs Care with New Initiatives