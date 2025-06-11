Left Menu

Empowering Special Needs Education with 'Sugamya Worksheets'

Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with UNICEF, has launched 'Sugamya Worksheets' to support 2.96 lakh differently-abled children. The initiative focuses on foundational learning in Hindi and Mathematics, aiming to build confidence and facilitate integration into mainstream society through engaging and accessible materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:45 IST
Empowering Special Needs Education with 'Sugamya Worksheets'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster educational opportunities for differently-abled children, Uttar Pradesh has introduced 'Sugamya Worksheets' in collaboration with UNICEF. This initiative aims to support nearly 2.96 lakh children by providing tailored educational materials designed to enhance foundational learning in Hindi and Mathematics.

The initiative includes 1,900 worksheets for classes 1 to 8, crafted to integrate vibrant visuals and engaging formats to foster a more inclusive learning environment. These tools exclude only those with complete visual impairment, ensuring broad accessibility among other children with disabilities.

Distribution of the worksheets across districts is ongoing, with educators instructed to facilitate student engagement through various activities. Special educators will oversee the implementation, providing necessary assistance and reporting monthly to ensure the program's efficacy, according to UP Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025