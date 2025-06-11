Kerala Government Open to Dialogue on New School Timings Amid Religious Concerns
The Kerala government is open to discussions about adjusting new high school timings after Muslim scholar Jifri Muthukoya Thangal raised concerns over its impact on madrassa education for 12 lakh students. The schedule extends school hours, based on a court and commission decision, but the government is flexible to change.
The Kerala government announced its willingness to engage in dialogue regarding the newly implemented school timings for high schools in the state. This decision follows concerns expressed by Muslim scholar, Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, who fears the new schedule could impede madrassa education for approximately 12 lakh students.
Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a distinguished association of Sunni scholars with a vast support base among Kerala Muslims, brought the issue to light during an event attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In response, General Education Minister V Sivankutty affirmed that the government is open to considering adjustments.
According to the new timings, high school classes are set to run from 9.15 am to 4.15 pm, extending the school day by 15 minutes in both the morning and evening sessions, except on Fridays. Sivankutty clarified that the schedule, derived from a court and commission directive, remains open to revision to alleviate any issues faced by affected communities.