Kerala Government Open to Dialogue on New School Timings Amid Religious Concerns

The Kerala government announced its willingness to engage in dialogue regarding the newly implemented school timings for high schools in the state. This decision follows concerns expressed by Muslim scholar, Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, who fears the new schedule could impede madrassa education for approximately 12 lakh students.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, a distinguished association of Sunni scholars with a vast support base among Kerala Muslims, brought the issue to light during an event attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In response, General Education Minister V Sivankutty affirmed that the government is open to considering adjustments.

According to the new timings, high school classes are set to run from 9.15 am to 4.15 pm, extending the school day by 15 minutes in both the morning and evening sessions, except on Fridays. Sivankutty clarified that the schedule, derived from a court and commission directive, remains open to revision to alleviate any issues faced by affected communities.