Yogi Adityanath's Vision: Transforming Education and Protecting Public Property

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged students to safeguard public property, emphasizing the importance of protecting national assets built by society's collective contribution.

During an event honoring top students, Adityanath highlighted his government's efforts to eliminate rampant cheating and corruption in education, transforming Uttar Pradesh's academic landscape.

He announced significant educational infrastructure projects and awarded students for their achievements, setting a hopeful tone for the state's future in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)