Yogi Adityanath's Vision: Transforming Education and Protecting Public Property
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged students to protect public property, highlighted educational reforms, and applauded academic achievements at an event celebrating meritorious students. Adityanath addressed past educational fraud, unveiled infrastructure projects, and distributed awards while praising the state’s progress and future plans for students.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged students to safeguard public property, emphasizing the importance of protecting national assets built by society's collective contribution.
During an event honoring top students, Adityanath highlighted his government's efforts to eliminate rampant cheating and corruption in education, transforming Uttar Pradesh's academic landscape.
He announced significant educational infrastructure projects and awarded students for their achievements, setting a hopeful tone for the state's future in education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Milestone: First Student from Nizampur Passes Class 10 Board Exams
PhysicsWallah Students Shine in RBSE Class 10 Board Exams
Girls Triumph in Jharkhand's Class 12 Science and Commerce Exams
PhysicsWallah Students Shine in RBSE Class 10 Exams with Stellar Scores
B.Tech student takes own life in Rajahmundry after failing exams