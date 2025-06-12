Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Vision: Transforming Education and Protecting Public Property

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged students to protect public property, highlighted educational reforms, and applauded academic achievements at an event celebrating meritorious students. Adityanath addressed past educational fraud, unveiled infrastructure projects, and distributed awards while praising the state’s progress and future plans for students.

education
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged students to safeguard public property, emphasizing the importance of protecting national assets built by society's collective contribution.

During an event honoring top students, Adityanath highlighted his government's efforts to eliminate rampant cheating and corruption in education, transforming Uttar Pradesh's academic landscape.

He announced significant educational infrastructure projects and awarded students for their achievements, setting a hopeful tone for the state's future in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

