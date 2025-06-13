Empowering Gujarat's Workforce: ADB's $109.97 Million Boost for Global Industrial Hub Vision
The Asian Development Bank has granted a $109.97 million loan to Gujarat to enhance its workforce for global industrial competitiveness. Partnering with Kaushalya: The Skill University, the initiative targets sectors like logistics and IT, aiming to upgrade training institutes and incorporate frontier technologies for job readiness.
- Country:
- India
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday announced a $109.97 million results-based loan to assist Gujarat in transforming itself into a global industrial hub by strengthening its workforce.
Collaborating with Kaushalya: The Skill University, Gujarat's Labour, Skill Development, and Employment Department is leading this novel skills development initiative. The program focuses on equipping the local workforce with advanced, industry-relevant skills necessary to thrive in fast-growing sectors.
Encompassing seven key industries, the plan will enhance industrial training institutes and partner with private training providers, integrating emerging technologies into vocational courses. This scalable model not only aims to improve the technical and vocational education and training system in Gujarat but also aspires for replication across India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sunnova's Solar Setback: Trump Administration Scraps $2.92 Billion Loan Guarantee
Fraud Surge in FY25: Digital Payments and Loan Advances Under Scrutiny
Finance Ministry Pushes for Small Borrower Exemption in Gold Loan Guidelines
Finance Ministry Stresses Safeguards for Small Gold Loan Borrowers Amid New RBI Guidelines
Stalin's Plea for Gold Loan Reforms