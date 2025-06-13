Left Menu

Empowering Gujarat's Workforce: ADB's $109.97 Million Boost for Global Industrial Hub Vision

The Asian Development Bank has granted a $109.97 million loan to Gujarat to enhance its workforce for global industrial competitiveness. Partnering with Kaushalya: The Skill University, the initiative targets sectors like logistics and IT, aiming to upgrade training institutes and incorporate frontier technologies for job readiness.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Friday announced a $109.97 million results-based loan to assist Gujarat in transforming itself into a global industrial hub by strengthening its workforce.

Collaborating with Kaushalya: The Skill University, Gujarat's Labour, Skill Development, and Employment Department is leading this novel skills development initiative. The program focuses on equipping the local workforce with advanced, industry-relevant skills necessary to thrive in fast-growing sectors.

Encompassing seven key industries, the plan will enhance industrial training institutes and partner with private training providers, integrating emerging technologies into vocational courses. This scalable model not only aims to improve the technical and vocational education and training system in Gujarat but also aspires for replication across India.

