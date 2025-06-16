Time is an invaluable commodity for students, often squandered through seemingly insignificant habits that detract from productivity and focus. These habits ultimately impede academic progress, causing stress and impacting emotional well-being and future goals.

The squandered study time typically culminates in last-minute scrambles, fostering panic before exams and hampering proper comprehension of subjects. As student routines become more imbalanced, mental and physical health can suffer, weakening social bonds and leading to frustration.

Combatting time-wasting isn't about working harder but smarter. Implementing simple strategies like goal-setting, creating timetables, and minimizing distractions can significantly enhance efficiency. Notably, institutions such as Podar International School in Amritsar exemplify discipline, supporting students' routines through structured guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)