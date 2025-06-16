Left Menu

Mastering Time: Unveiling Study Habits that Empower Students

Time management is crucial for students, as poor habits can lead to stress and poor performance. Strategies like setting goals and reducing distractions are effective. Schools and parents play vital roles in fostering discipline. Top CBSE schools like Podar International School support students in developing strong time management skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:27 IST
Mastering Time: Unveiling Study Habits that Empower Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Time is an invaluable commodity for students, often squandered through seemingly insignificant habits that detract from productivity and focus. These habits ultimately impede academic progress, causing stress and impacting emotional well-being and future goals.

The squandered study time typically culminates in last-minute scrambles, fostering panic before exams and hampering proper comprehension of subjects. As student routines become more imbalanced, mental and physical health can suffer, weakening social bonds and leading to frustration.

Combatting time-wasting isn't about working harder but smarter. Implementing simple strategies like goal-setting, creating timetables, and minimizing distractions can significantly enhance efficiency. Notably, institutions such as Podar International School in Amritsar exemplify discipline, supporting students' routines through structured guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025