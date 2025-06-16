Left Menu

Empowering the Nation: Skill Development Meets Opportunity at National Apprenticeship Mela

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary inaugurated a National Apprenticeship Mela and Job Fair focusing on skill development. The event emphasized Prime Minister Modi's vision for empowering youth through skill enhancement. It featured participation from over 80 companies and offered both apprenticeship and financial support opportunities to attendees.

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary inaugurated a National Apprenticeship Mela and Job Fair, underscoring the government's commitment to skill development and youth empowerment. He highlighted efforts to enhance opportunities alongside the Telangana government's initiatives in this sector.

Chaudhary reinforced the importance of the National Education Policy in creating a comprehensive approach to education and skill development. Addressing the attendees, he emphasized the universe of opportunities available to the youth for staying relevant in the evolving workforce landscape.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 80 companies, offering a range of apprenticeship opportunities. A Loan Mela also provided financial support avenues. Organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the event is a strategic step toward realizing Prime Minister Modi's New India vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

