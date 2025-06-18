Left Menu

Maharashtra's Three-Language Policy Sparks Debate Over Hindi Inclusion

Maharashtra's decision to introduce Hindi as the third language in schools has sparked controversy. Minister Dada Bhuse supports the move for broader communication benefits, while pro-Marathi groups and the opposition criticize it. Schools not adhering to Marathi curriculum will face strict action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:13 IST
Maharashtra's recent education policy has ignited a heated debate over language instruction. Dada Bhuse, the state's education minister, announced Hindi would generally be taught as the third language in schools, arguing it assists students in higher education and public communication. This has drawn criticism from pro-Marathi factions and opposition leaders.

The controversial decision allows students, if opted by 20 per grade, to choose another Indian language instead of Hindi. Critics claim 'generally' is ambiguous, potentially concealing mandatory enforcement intentions. Bhuse defended the policy, emphasizing the utility of Hindi, while also warning schools to adhere to the Marathi curriculum or face penalties.

Amid declining enrolment in Marathi-medium schools, Bhuse plans to appoint 9,000 new teachers. The minister invited suggestions to improve school attendance while reiterating the importance of the government's three-language strategy for maintaining competitive academic standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

