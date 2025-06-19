Diplomatic Tensions: Iran Protests German Chancellor's Remarks
Iran summoned the German ambassador to protest against remarks by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who suggested the possibility of completely dismantling Iran's nuclear weapons program if Tehran does not negotiate. This marks an escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
Iran has summoned the German ambassador in a formal protest against what it calls 'offensive remarks' made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to reports by the Iranian media, including the semi-official Mehr news agency.
Chancellor Merz, on Tuesday, expressed that the complete dismantlement of Iran's nuclear weapons program might be considered if Tehran fails to resume negotiations. This statement has sparked outrage in Tehran, prompting diplomatic action.
This incident signals growing diplomatic tensions, with the possibility of further escalating international relations if mutual understanding isn't reached soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
