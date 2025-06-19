Diplomatic Tensions: Iran Protests German Chancellor's Remarks

Iran has summoned the German ambassador in a formal protest against what it calls 'offensive remarks' made by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to reports by the Iranian media, including the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Chancellor Merz, on Tuesday, expressed that the complete dismantlement of Iran's nuclear weapons program might be considered if Tehran fails to resume negotiations. This statement has sparked outrage in Tehran, prompting diplomatic action.

This incident signals growing diplomatic tensions, with the possibility of further escalating international relations if mutual understanding isn't reached soon.

