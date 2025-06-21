Left Menu

Italy Grants Referees Police-like Protection Against Assaults

Italy has extended legal protections for referees, treating them like police officers to combat rising assaults in sports such as soccer. The new law part of a decree passed by the government, imposes stricter penalties, including potential jail time, for violence against match officials.

Rome | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a significant move to address growing violence in sports, the Italian government has extended legal protections to referees, treating them akin to police officers. This change is aimed at curbing assaults in various sports, notably soccer, by imposing harsher penalties on offenders.

The amendment to the penal code, as reported by Sports Minister Andrea Abodi, follows extensive discussions with the Italian Soccer Referees Association. The revised law stipulates stringent punishments, potentially including imprisonment, for those engaging in violent acts against match officials, such as pushing, hitting, or threatening.

This legislative step is part of a decree passed by the Italian government, underscoring the growing concern over abuse against referees at all levels of soccer. Incidents of such nature have alarmed officials and prompted symbolic protests by referees to highlight their plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

