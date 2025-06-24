Left Menu

Textbook Theft Scandal Unveiled in Jharkhand: Committee Launched

In Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, textbooks meant for free distribution were allegedly stolen and sold to a scrap dealer. An inquiry committee has been formed with a 48-hour deadline to report findings. A night guard has been dismissed and detained. Authorities are reviewing the book distribution process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An inquiry committee was established after a significant theft of textbooks meant for student distribution in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum came to light. The textbooks were allegedly stolen and sold to a scrap dealer, prompting a swift response from the administration.

Officials disclosed that the incident occurred at Chakulia block, and a formal complaint has been filed at the Chakulia police station. In a decisive step, the night guard, Bapi Das, was dismissed and apprehended for interrogation. The district administration has proactively sealed all relevant buildings to prevent further unlawful activities.

Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi mandated a stringent 24-hour deadline for the Education Officer to provide clarity on the situation. Senior district officials have been tasked with reassessing the existing textbook distribution framework. The investigation is ongoing as the authorities seek to ascertain the missing quantities and classes affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

