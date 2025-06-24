Left Menu

Governor Anandiben Patel Advocates Educational Reforms for National Development

Anandiben Patel, Governor of Uttar Pradesh, emphasized the role of universities in primary and secondary education to address malnutrition and foster national development. Speaking at the National Conference of Vice Chancellors, she called for broader educational responsibilities, women's empowerment, and actionable MoUs with global universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:00 IST
Governor Anandiben Patel Advocates Educational Reforms for National Development
Anandiben Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, at the 99th annual National Conference of Vice Chancellors at Amity University, asserted that universities hold a crucial role beyond higher education.

Patel highlighted the need for educational institutions to participate in primary and secondary education to combat issues such as malnutrition, framing it as foundational for national advancement.

She also emphasized skill development, women's empowerment, and the practical application of international agreements to benefit students, advocating for a comprehensive educational responsibility that spans beyond traditional domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

