Governor Anandiben Patel Advocates Educational Reforms for National Development

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, at the 99th annual National Conference of Vice Chancellors at Amity University, asserted that universities hold a crucial role beyond higher education.

Patel highlighted the need for educational institutions to participate in primary and secondary education to combat issues such as malnutrition, framing it as foundational for national advancement.

She also emphasized skill development, women's empowerment, and the practical application of international agreements to benefit students, advocating for a comprehensive educational responsibility that spans beyond traditional domains.

(With inputs from agencies.)