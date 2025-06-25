Boosting Careers: IHCL's New Skill Centre in Nainital

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) announced a strategic partnership with the Uttarakhand government to launch a new hospitality skill-training centre in Nainital. This initiative is aimed at empowering local youth with industry-relevant skills, capitalizing on the region's potential as a thriving tourism hub.

According to Gaurav Pokhariyal, IHCL's Executive Vice President, the centre aligns with the company's ESG+ framework of Paathya and is set to play a significant role in job creation within the hospitality sector. The initiative targets training 100,000 young individuals by 2030, thereby fostering inclusive growth and contributing to India's travel and tourism economy.

The upcoming centre in Nainital is a collaborative effort with SETU Aayog, Tata STRIVE, Kumaun University, the Uttarakhand Skill Development Society, and the Department of Higher Education. Over the next three years, it aims to train over 500 youth through entry-level courses in food & beverage service, front office, and kitchen management, complemented by on-the-job internships and hostel facilities.

