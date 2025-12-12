Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Ropeways: Bridging Pilgrimage and Progress

Uttarakhand prioritizes six ropeway projects, awarding Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib, as efforts ramp up for transport infrastructure and tourism. Progress continues on Kanakchauri, Raithal Barsu, and Joshimath initiatives, while challenges in transporting machinery are being addressed to enhance connectivity and support the influx of pilgrims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand has intensified its focus on enhancing connectivity with the prioritization of six key ropeway projects, including the Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib initiatives, officials confirmed on Friday. These projects were reviewed in a Steering Committee meeting led by Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan.

With a vision of extensive ropeway development, the state aims to commission 50 projects statewide, selecting six on a priority basis. The awarded Sonprayag–Kedarnath and Govindghat–Hemkund Sahib projects are key highlights, while efforts advance on other significant routes like Kathgodam–Hanumangarhi Temple and Kanakchauri–Kartik Swami.

The Chief Secretary's strategic directives include overcoming logistical hurdles in heavy machinery transport by enhancing road infrastructure. Additionally, the committee's inaugural board meeting is scheduled for this month, paving the way for a comprehensive roadmap towards expanding tourist destinations statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

