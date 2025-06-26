Left Menu

Gujarat's 'Shala Praveshotsav': A Game-Changer in School Enrolment

The 'Shala Praveshotsav' initiative in Gujarat significantly reduced school dropout rates from 35% in 2003 to 0.85% today, as highlighted by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Originally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the drive aims to ensure 100% school enrolment and quality education for holistic child development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:36 IST
Gujarat's 'Shala Praveshotsav': A Game-Changer in School Enrolment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the 23rd edition of Gujarat's renowned school enrolment initiative, 'Shala Praveshotsav,' on Thursday, emphasizing its success in reducing dropout rates in the state.

Patel highlighted the initiative's role in decreasing school dropout rates from 35% in 2003 to just 0.85% today. By enrolling students into various educational institutions, the drive aims to ensure every child receives quality education.

Originally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, the initiative incorporates schemes like Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati to eliminate financial barriers to education, underscoring the state government's commitment to educational outreach through schools, teachers, and community involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025