Gujarat's 'Shala Praveshotsav': A Game-Changer in School Enrolment

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the 23rd edition of Gujarat's renowned school enrolment initiative, 'Shala Praveshotsav,' on Thursday, emphasizing its success in reducing dropout rates in the state.

Patel highlighted the initiative's role in decreasing school dropout rates from 35% in 2003 to just 0.85% today. By enrolling students into various educational institutions, the drive aims to ensure every child receives quality education.

Originally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, the initiative incorporates schemes like Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati to eliminate financial barriers to education, underscoring the state government's commitment to educational outreach through schools, teachers, and community involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)