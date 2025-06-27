Left Menu

PhysicsWallah and CSC Academy Launch Digital University for Rural Learners

Education company PhysicsWallah teams up with CSC Academy to establish a digital university targeting rural learners. The initiative will provide accredited online degree programs through CSCs, enhancing access to higher education in underserved areas of India. It will also focus on skill-based training and certifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:44 IST
PhysicsWallah and CSC Academy Launch Digital University for Rural Learners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Education provider PhysicsWallah has partnered with CSC Academy, a nonprofit under the IT Ministry's Common Services Centres, to launch a digital university aimed at rural learners. The collaboration seeks to make quality higher education more accessible in India's underserved regions.

The newly envisioned digital university will offer accredited online degrees and certifications, using Common Services Centres as digital learning hubs. This initiative intends to utilize PhysicsWallah's expertise in educational programs and CSC Academy's vast network of CSCs to foster educational growth in rural areas.

Courses will span online, offline, and hybrid formats through both PhysicsWallah and CSC centers, concentrating on skill-based training in emerging fields like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and behavioral science. The effort will also see PhysicsWallah training CSCA and Village Level Entrepreneurs to support local academic delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025