PhysicsWallah and CSC Academy Launch Digital University for Rural Learners

Education provider PhysicsWallah has partnered with CSC Academy, a nonprofit under the IT Ministry's Common Services Centres, to launch a digital university aimed at rural learners. The collaboration seeks to make quality higher education more accessible in India's underserved regions.

The newly envisioned digital university will offer accredited online degrees and certifications, using Common Services Centres as digital learning hubs. This initiative intends to utilize PhysicsWallah's expertise in educational programs and CSC Academy's vast network of CSCs to foster educational growth in rural areas.

Courses will span online, offline, and hybrid formats through both PhysicsWallah and CSC centers, concentrating on skill-based training in emerging fields like cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and behavioral science. The effort will also see PhysicsWallah training CSCA and Village Level Entrepreneurs to support local academic delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)