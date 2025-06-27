Left Menu

IIT Madras Zanzibar Launches New Chemical Process Engineering Programme

IIT Madras' Zanzibar campus has announced a new four-year Bachelor of Science programme in Chemical Process Engineering. Open to candidates worldwide, the program merges core chemical engineering with practical lab work and industry projects. Applications close on July 6, with classes beginning in 2025-26.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras' Zanzibar campus has introduced a new Bachelor of Science programme in Chemical Process Engineering for the 2025-26 academic year. This initiative, announced on Friday, opens doors to candidates from all nationalities, including those from India.

The four-year full-time undergraduate degree emphasizes a curriculum that blends core chemical engineering fundamentals with practical laboratory work and industry-aligned projects. Additionally, it encourages interdisciplinary learning through a variety of electives, according to senior officials from the campus.

Fully delivered by an esteemed faculty team from IIT Madras, IITM Zanzibar, and partnering institutions, the program promises rigorous academic standards and global relevance. Applications for this groundbreaking course close on July 6. Preeti Aghalayam, Director-in-charge of the Zanzibar campus, expressed her enthusiasm, describing this new programme as a significant milestone for IITM Zanzibar, which is the first offshore campus established by IIT in 2023.

