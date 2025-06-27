Controversy Erupts Over Teacher's Classroom Anatomy Lesson

A government school teacher from Vikarabad district faces legal trouble after allegedly bringing an animal brain to class to demonstrate its anatomy, police reported on Friday.

While some students identified the brain as belonging to a cow, police are yet to conclusively determine its species. Following a complaint by the school's Headmaster, a case under the Cow Slaughter Act has been filed against the teacher, who showed the brain to Class 10 students on June 24.

The incident triggered protests from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and other groups, accusing the teacher of 'hurting religious sentiments.' A memorandum was submitted to education department officials demanding action. The teacher has been suspended based on a preliminary report by education officials, while a detailed inquiry is pending. Mandal Education Officer (MEO) has visited the school to further investigate the matter, an official reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)