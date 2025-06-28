Left Menu

UVA President Resigns Amid DEI Scrutiny

James Ryan, the president of the University of Virginia, has resigned under pressure from the Justice Department, following critiques of the university's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices. This move highlights the Trump administration's expanded efforts to reshape public higher education, particularly focusing on DEI policies.

James Ryan, the president of the University of Virginia, is stepping down from his role following pressure from the Justice Department, which scrutinized the university's practices concerning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This development was reported by a source on Friday, who requested anonymity.

The resignation marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration's attempts to influence higher education. While previous efforts predominantly targeted Ivy League institutions, the decision at a public university represents a broader strategy concentrating on DEI issues rather than antisemitism allegations.

Ryan, who has led the university since 2018, faced criticism for allegedly not addressing federal directives to dismantle DEI initiatives. The Justice Department's insistence on his removal is deemed a step towards resolving an ongoing investigation into the university's policies. The New York Times initially reported the story, but the Justice Department opted not to comment further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

