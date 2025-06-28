Left Menu

New Dean Dr. Arunachalam Revolutionizes Badruka School of Management

Badruka School of Management has appointed Dr. S. Arunachalam as its new dean. Dr. Arunachalam brings extensive academic experience, having previously worked at Texas Tech University and the Indian School of Business. His goal is to enhance BSM's academic independence and industry relevance, preparing students for emerging global markets.

Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2025 10:16 IST
Badruka School of Management (BSM) in Hyderabad has announced the appointment of Dr. S. Arunachalam as its new dean, following a rigorous search process. Dr. Arunachalam, who has a rich history in academia and industry, was previously a marketing faculty member at Texas Tech University and earned three 'Professor of the Year' awards during his tenure at the Indian School of Business. He also served as the Academic Director of the Centre for Business Innovation.

Dr. Arunachalam's vast experience includes executive roles at Godrej Industries and Tata Consultancy Services, and numerous research and editorial positions. He specializes in marketing strategy, innovation, and consumer research, with publications in prestigious journals. As a trained engineer, management graduate, and Ph.D. holder, his leadership and research expertise will greatly benefit BSM.

In his new role, Dr. Arunachalam aims to combine academic rigor with social responsiveness, a vision aligned with BSM's evolving focus on research and industry engagement. He expressed excitement about developing institutional leaders who understand global markets. Dr. Ashok Agarwal, Chair of the BSM Governing Council, emphasized Arunachalam's innovation-driven perspective and global experience as key factors in his appointment.

