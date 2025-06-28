Left Menu

Governor Parnaik Celebrates Birthday with Inspiring Visit to Oju Mission School

Governor K T Parnaik celebrated his 72nd birthday at Oju Mission School, engaging with students and faculty. He toured facilities, praised student talents, and highlighted the importance of character, integrity, and environmental responsibility, encouraging students to aim high and embrace failures as growth opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:48 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik marked his 72nd birthday in a celebratory visit to Oju Mission School. Accompanied by his wife, Anagha Parnaik, he interacted with students and faculty, toured new facilities, and appreciated a photo gallery showcasing the school's contributions to education and social service.

The governor was impressed by the enthusiasm and talent of students, many from underprivileged backgrounds, encouraging them to continue their passion for learning and to set high goals. He highlighted the importance of integrity and hard work as the foundation of good citizenship.

Parnaik participated in a tree plantation drive themed 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', promoting environmental responsibility and value-based living. He underscored the significance of maintaining a sharp mind and a kind heart as true strength.

