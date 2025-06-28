Debate over Hindi's Introduction in Maharashtra Schools Heats Up
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced a cabinet meeting to discuss the government's decision to introduce Hindi in Maharashtra schools from Class 1, amidst growing opposition. Pawar reiterated that learning Hindi should start from Class 5, emphasizing local languages' importance and calling for discussions in the state assembly.
Pune | 28-06-2025
- Country:
- India
The introduction of Hindi in Maharashtra schools from Class 1 has sparked controversy, leading Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to announce a cabinet meeting before the state's legislative monsoon session.
Addressing the media in Baramati, Pawar, also the NCP president, reaffirmed his stance that Hindi should be taught from Class 5, expressing concerns over the early imposition.
Pawar's remarks highlight the broader debate around language education policies, reflecting opposition parties' criticisms and the need to prioritize local languages while considering Hindi's educational role.
