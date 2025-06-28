Debate over Hindi's Introduction in Maharashtra Schools Heats Up

The introduction of Hindi in Maharashtra schools from Class 1 has sparked controversy, leading Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to announce a cabinet meeting before the state's legislative monsoon session.

Addressing the media in Baramati, Pawar, also the NCP president, reaffirmed his stance that Hindi should be taught from Class 5, expressing concerns over the early imposition.

Pawar's remarks highlight the broader debate around language education policies, reflecting opposition parties' criticisms and the need to prioritize local languages while considering Hindi's educational role.