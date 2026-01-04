Himachal's Education and Green Initiatives: A Step Towards Progress

The state government of Himachal Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is poised to make significant modifications in the education landscape. English and Math specialists will be added to government schools transitioning to the CBSE curriculum, expediting the recruitment process.

During a public gathering in his hometown, Bhawran, Sukhu unveiled the newly built Gugga Dham and emphasized the rapid advancement of the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School. Multiple subject choices will be offered to students, tailoring education to their interests.

Sukhu also called farmers to embrace natural farming, detailing state incentives for turmeric and encouragement for solar energy exploitation on barren land. Infrastructure strides include a Rs 100 crore investment in drinking water enhancements, using UV and ozonation purification techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)