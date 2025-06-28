Left Menu

Thackeray Escalates Hindi Language Controversy in Maharashtra Schools

Aaditya Thackeray intensifies opposition against Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse over the mandatory Hindi language in state schools and the delay in Class 11 admissions. Thackeray accuses the BJP of enforcing Hindi and threatens state-wide protests if issues remain unresolved.

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), has intensified his criticism against Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse. Thackeray has accused Bhuse of mishandling the state's education system by imposing Hindi in schools and delaying the Class 11 admission process.

Addressing the media, Thackeray urged for Bhuse to be removed from his ministerial role due to his failure to address these critical educational issues. Thackeray argued that the MVA coalition never made Hindi mandatory, placing the responsibility entirely on the ruling BJP.

The issue has drawn significant opposition, with state-wide protests planned by Thackeray and other opposition parties. The controversy escalated after a government order proposed mandatory Hindi for young students, sparking backlash from figures like Raj Thackeray and political formations.

