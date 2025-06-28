World Bank Boosts Sri Lanka's Education with $50 Million Injection

The World Bank has greenlit an additional $50 million financing package to augment Sri Lanka's General Education Modernisation Project, aiming to impact 500,000 students and 150,000 teachers positively.

According to a press release, the supplemental funding will sustain critical educational reforms, boost teaching standards, and upgrade infrastructure, with a specific focus on underserved schools and students with special needs. Addressing educational gaps across all nine provinces is a priority.

The support encompasses modernizing pre-service teacher education and ongoing professional development, particularly through digital learning advancements. The initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Education and provincial authorities, with a special emphasis on benefiting rural and female students.

