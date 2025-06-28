World Bank Boosts Sri Lanka's Education with $50 Million Injection
The World Bank has approved a $50 million additional financing package for Sri Lanka's General Education Modernisation Project. Aiming to enhance education reform, the funds will benefit 500,000 students and 150,000 teachers, focusing on underserved schools, improving teaching quality, and promoting inclusive learning environments.
The World Bank has greenlit an additional $50 million financing package to augment Sri Lanka's General Education Modernisation Project, aiming to impact 500,000 students and 150,000 teachers positively.
According to a press release, the supplemental funding will sustain critical educational reforms, boost teaching standards, and upgrade infrastructure, with a specific focus on underserved schools and students with special needs. Addressing educational gaps across all nine provinces is a priority.
The support encompasses modernizing pre-service teacher education and ongoing professional development, particularly through digital learning advancements. The initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Education and provincial authorities, with a special emphasis on benefiting rural and female students.
