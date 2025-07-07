Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Fake NRI Quota Admissions in Medical Colleges

The Enforcement Directorate revealed a scam involving private medical colleges in West Bengal and Odisha using fake NRI quotas for student admissions. Investigations uncovered forged documents, leading to seized assets totaling crores. Despite MEA alerts on forgery, local authorities took no action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 19:08 IST
ED Cracks Down on Fake NRI Quota Admissions in Medical Colleges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has exposed a significant scam involving private medical colleges in West Bengal and Odisha. These institutions, offering MBBS, MD, and MS courses, allegedly utilized fake documents to admit ineligible candidates under the NRI quota, despite possessing detailed information of forgery from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The ED's investigation has unearthed incriminating evidence, leading to the provisional attachment of a fixed deposit worth Rs 6.42 crore belonging to a private West Bengal college. Previously, assets valued at Rs 12.33 crore were also seized. The authorities discovered college managements colluded with agents to forge documents, such as embassy certifications and family trees, deceiving both candidates and the regulatory system.

The agency reported that agents procured credentials from unrelated NRIs, remunerating them to assume the role of financial sponsors. In an alarming discovery, identical sponsorship documents were used for multiple candidates, violating Supreme Court guidelines. Despite categorical warnings from various Indian consulates regarding the authenticity of NRI sponsor certificates, state authorities have yet to take action.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025