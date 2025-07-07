Campus Clash: Syndicate vs. Vice-Chancellor at Kerala University
Tensions escalated at Kerala University as Registrar K S Anil Kumar returned to his duties following a revoked suspension. The Vice-Chancellor's controversial move clashed with the Syndicate’s authority, sparking campus protests and highlighting ongoing political conflict affecting higher education in the state.
Tensions ran high at Kerala University when Registrar K S Anil Kumar returned to his post following the Syndicate's decision to revoke his suspension. His suspension by Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal in July, for a controversial notice, was criticized as overstepping authority.
The Syndicate maintained that as per the Kerala University Act, only they hold the power to suspend or appoint the Registrar, a stance reinforced by Syndicate member Shiju Khan. Meanwhile, political groups on campus plastered banners condemning perceived attempts to 'saffronise' the university.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan accused the state government of compromising the quality of higher education through its political tussles with Raj Bhavan, urging a focus on academic reforms instead of political maneuvering. The situation underscores the turbulent intersection of governance and politics in education.
