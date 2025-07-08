Left Menu

Educational Insights: Bridging the Learning Gap in India's Schools

A Ministry of Education survey reveals learning gaps in Indian schools, highlighting only 55% of Class 3 and 53% of Class 6 students meeting basic proficiency in mathematics. The report underscores the need for targeted interventions and a comprehensive strategy for improvement through the PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 17:23 IST
A recent survey by the Ministry of Education has uncovered significant learning gaps among students in India's schools, especially in mathematics. Only 55% of Class 3 students can arrange numbers up to 99 in ascending or descending order, while only 53% of Class 6 students know multiplication tables up to 10.

The Performance Assessment, Review and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development (PARAKH) Rashtriya Sarvekshan, formerly known as the National Achievement Survey (NAS), assessed 21,15,022 students across Grades 3, 6, and 9. The survey highlights the urgent need for focused interventions to close the learning gaps and improve educational outcomes.

Ministry officials emphasize the need for a phased strategy to translate the survey findings into action. This includes conducting workshops at various levels to understand survey results and prepare district-specific roadmaps, aiming to address the disparities in student performance across different regions and school types.

