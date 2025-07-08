JNU Students Unite: A Hunger Strike for Diversity and Inclusion

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has called on the faculty to support students on a hunger strike demanding reinstatement of the JNU Entrance Examination (JNUEE). The protest, now in its twelfth day, criticizes the UGC-NET-based entrance system for undermining the institution's diversity.

JNUSU President Nitish Kumar urged professors to join students in solidarity for at least one day. Students argue that the JNUEE is essential for maintaining JNU's inclusive character, which they claim is threatened by the removal of deprivation points and a uniform testing approach.

Additionally, the students are advocating for the cessation of PhD scholar evictions, revocation of proctorial inquiries, and increased merit-cum-means scholarships. Despite health concerns forcing some to withdraw, the commitment of over 230 students in relay strikes underscores their resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)