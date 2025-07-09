Left Menu

Stalin Urges Students to Embrace Gandhian Values

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin encouraged students to follow the paths of leaders like Gandhiji rather than Godse. Emphasizing the value of education, he appealed to the students to unite and develop a political understanding without engaging in divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruchirapalli | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:00 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called on students to adopt the values and pathways shown by iconic leaders like Gandhiji, Dr Ambedkar, and Periyar, firmly advising them against following the contentious path of Godse.

Speaking at a college event, Stalin highlighted the irreplaceable value of education, labeling it as their 'permanent asset'. He added that Tamil Nadu could be unbeatable if its people united as one.

While stressing that he was not delving into politics, Stalin pointed out the necessity for students to cultivate a basic understanding of political dynamics in today's world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

