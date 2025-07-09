Left Menu

Greece Suspends Asylum Processing Amid Migrant Surge

Greece will temporarily halt processing asylum applications for North African migrants following an influx of arrivals. This decision coincides with a diplomatic incident involving EU officials denied entry to Libya. More than 7,300 migrants have reached Greek shores this year, predominantly from the Middle East and North Africa.

Updated: 09-07-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:18 IST
Greece has announced a temporary suspension of asylum applications for individuals arriving from North Africa, amidst a significant rise in migrant arrivals, as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared on Wednesday. The suspension follows a diplomatic incident involving EU officials blocked from entering Libya.

The Greek government will introduce legislation to pause the examination of asylum applications for three months for those reaching Greece by sea. Mitsotakis highlighted plans to return migrants who enter Greece illegally to Libya. Recent data indicates over 7,300 migrants have landed on Greece's southern islands, far exceeding last year's numbers.

In an effort to address the situation, Athens has deployed naval units near Libyan waters and strengthened its coastguard presence. Relations between Greece and Libya remain tense following a 2019 accord with Turkey. Mitsotakis issued a warning to human traffickers, stating that attempting to reach Greece is futile.

