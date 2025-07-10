Left Menu

Empowering Future Leaders: Global Citizen Scholarship Awards Ten Students

Ten students, eight from India and two from the Middle East, receive the Global Citizen Scholarship worth Rs 1 crore each. This generous financial aid covers their studies in Singapore and aims to foster future leaders in academia, leadership, and global citizenship.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an inspiring development, ten bright minds have been awarded the prestigious Global Citizen Scholarship, valued at Rs 1 crore per recipient. This exceptional financial scholarship enables eight talented students from India and two from the Middle East to pursue their education in Singapore.

The scholarship fully covers tuition, boarding, and living costs for senior secondary education at the GIIS SMART Campus. Additionally, the recipients receive a generous stipend, indicative of the program's commitment to nurturing future leaders with global perspectives.

Pramod Tripathi, Director of Global Schools Group, emphasized that the scholarship seeks to empower students to excel academically and contribute meaningfully to society. With a rigorous selection process, this year's cohort marks the 18th edition of the program, embodying the ideals of leadership and positive societal change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

