Transforming India's Higher Education for a Viksit Bharat by 2047

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan underscored the importance of boosting the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education to 50% by 2035, advocating for reforms such as curriculum redesign and digital innovation during his address on Thursday.

At a Vice-Chancellors' Conference in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, the Minister highlighted the pivotal role universities play in realizing the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The conference reviewed strategies for implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

With the participation of over 50 Vice-Chancellors, the event emphasized inclusive and innovation-driven education. Pradhan cited significant growth in enrolment, with India establishing 1,200 universities and 46,000 colleges in recent years, positioning itself as a global education leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)