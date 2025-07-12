Scandal at Kerala's Digital University: Opposition Demands Vigilance Probe

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has called on the Left government in Kerala to initiate a vigilance probe into the alleged corruption at the state-run Digital University.

The Congress-led coalition insists on forming a special vigilance team to examine suspected illegal activities and financial malpractices at the institution.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has communicated with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, highlighting media reports of alleged University malpractices. Satheesan alleges that corruption has flourished due to a lack of audits and points to the formation of shell companies by faculty members.

(With inputs from agencies.)