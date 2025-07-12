Future Lab Inauguration Promotes Innovation in Delhi Schools

Left Menu

Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood inaugurated a 'Future Lab' at Vivekanand School, Anand Vihar, to foster creativity and innovation among students using AI tools. The lab aims to prepare students for future challenges, combining technology with education based on Swami Vivekananda's ideals.

Updated: 12-07-2025 21:32 IST
Delhi's Education Minister, Ashish Sood, inaugurated a 'Future Lab' at Vivekanand School in Anand Vihar on Saturday, aiming to enhance technological learning among students. This AI-based laboratory includes advanced tools such as coding kits and robotics sets, designed to provide students early exposure to emerging technologies.

Minister Sood emphasized that the lab serves not just as a learning space but also as a hub for nurturing creativity and innovation, encouraging students to harness technology to become future creators and innovators. He attributed a portion of students' success to familial support, acknowledging the critical role of parents in academic achievements.

Drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekananda's principles, Sood urged students to embrace challenges bravely and responsibly engage with artificial intelligence. He envisioned today's learners as the architects of India's future, preparing them for leadership roles in 2047 when India celebrates its centennial independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

