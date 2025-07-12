Future Lab Inauguration Promotes Innovation in Delhi Schools

Delhi's Education Minister, Ashish Sood, inaugurated a 'Future Lab' at Vivekanand School in Anand Vihar on Saturday, aiming to enhance technological learning among students. This AI-based laboratory includes advanced tools such as coding kits and robotics sets, designed to provide students early exposure to emerging technologies.

Minister Sood emphasized that the lab serves not just as a learning space but also as a hub for nurturing creativity and innovation, encouraging students to harness technology to become future creators and innovators. He attributed a portion of students' success to familial support, acknowledging the critical role of parents in academic achievements.

Drawing inspiration from Swami Vivekananda's principles, Sood urged students to embrace challenges bravely and responsibly engage with artificial intelligence. He envisioned today's learners as the architects of India's future, preparing them for leadership roles in 2047 when India celebrates its centennial independence.

