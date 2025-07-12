Left Menu

Controversial Curriculum Changes and Infrastructure Boost at Delhi University

Delhi University's Executive Council approved divisive curriculum changes, including dropping papers on Pakistan, Islam, and China, amidst controversies. Infrastructure upgrades include Wi-Fi enhancements, new construction projects, and solar power installations. The university aims to boost entrepreneurship, address structural safety issues, and enhance its global academic standing.

Controversial Curriculum Changes and Infrastructure Boost at Delhi University
In a recent meeting, Delhi University's Executive Council greenlit contentious curriculum amendments, withdrawing papers on Pakistan, Islam, and China from the Political Science syllabus, sparking internal disputes. Critics argue that procedural norms were bypassed in these decisions, undermining academic transparency.

Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, the council also emphasized infrastructure advancements. The university has enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity, digitalized its library, and initiated significant construction projects. These developments support the institution's commitment to implementing the National Education Policy 2020 and fostering entrepreneurship among students.

Moreover, the council addressed safety concerns with structural audits following complaints of construction damage. Initiatives to install solar power plants and launch a sports scholarship were also approved, reflecting the university's broader commitment to sustainability and student opportunities.

