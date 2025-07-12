Controversial Curriculum Changes and Infrastructure Boost at Delhi University

In a recent meeting, Delhi University's Executive Council greenlit contentious curriculum amendments, withdrawing papers on Pakistan, Islam, and China from the Political Science syllabus, sparking internal disputes. Critics argue that procedural norms were bypassed in these decisions, undermining academic transparency.

Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, the council also emphasized infrastructure advancements. The university has enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity, digitalized its library, and initiated significant construction projects. These developments support the institution's commitment to implementing the National Education Policy 2020 and fostering entrepreneurship among students.

Moreover, the council addressed safety concerns with structural audits following complaints of construction damage. Initiatives to install solar power plants and launch a sports scholarship were also approved, reflecting the university's broader commitment to sustainability and student opportunities.