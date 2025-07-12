Left Menu

Rozgar Mela Propels Youth Employment in Government Sector

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan distributed appointment letters to 204 youths, part of a nationwide initiative led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 16th Rozgar Mela facilitated employment for over 51,000 young individuals across India, underscoring efforts for transparency and youth empowerment in governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-07-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 22:41 IST
Rozgar Mela Propels Youth Employment in Government Sector
Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented appointment letters to 204 young individuals in a significant employment drive held in Bhubaneswar. The event was part of the 16th Rozgar Mela, a nationwide initiative addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference.

Across 47 locations, including Bhubaneswar, more than 51,000 youth received job offers in various government departments. The Rozgar Mela, initiated in 2022, has successfully facilitated the recruitment of over 10 lakh youth in government positions across the country, reinforcing the government's commitment to good governance and youth empowerment.

Praising the Odisha government's efforts, Pradhan noted the state's Nijukti Melas, which have provided employment opportunities to 25,000 to 30,000 individuals within a year, drawing inspiration from the central initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025