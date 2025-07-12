Rozgar Mela Propels Youth Employment in Government Sector

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented appointment letters to 204 young individuals in a significant employment drive held in Bhubaneswar. The event was part of the 16th Rozgar Mela, a nationwide initiative addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference.

Across 47 locations, including Bhubaneswar, more than 51,000 youth received job offers in various government departments. The Rozgar Mela, initiated in 2022, has successfully facilitated the recruitment of over 10 lakh youth in government positions across the country, reinforcing the government's commitment to good governance and youth empowerment.

Praising the Odisha government's efforts, Pradhan noted the state's Nijukti Melas, which have provided employment opportunities to 25,000 to 30,000 individuals within a year, drawing inspiration from the central initiative.

