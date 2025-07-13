Tragedy and Injustice: The Heartbreaking Case of a Young Student's Desperate Protest

A 20-year-old college student set herself on fire, allegedly under pressure to retract her sexual harassment complaint, according to her father. He blames the college authorities, singling out the principal for failing to adequately address her allegations against the head of the education department.

Reports suggest the student was left distraught after the Internal Complaint Committee found no supporting evidence for her claims. Her distress was reportedly compounded by a threat from the accused faculty member to ruin her academic records. Furthermore, the principal allegedly suggested possible repercussions for making false accusations.

The student's father criticized the college administration for not intervening effectively and lamented his daughter's desperate measures. The incident has prompted the Higher Education department to suspend the principal and probe deeper into the events, raising concerns about accountability within educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)