Integration Initiative: Anganwadis Transition to Zilla Parishad School Premises
Anganwadi centres in Maharashtra will now operate from unused classrooms in nearby Zilla Parishad schools, easing financial strains and improving access to facilities. The move, aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, aims to enhance early childhood services within a one-kilometer vicinity of the schools.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:38 IST
India
- India
In a strategic move to alleviate financial burdens, Anganwadi centres in Maharashtra will begin operating from unused Zilla Parishad school classrooms, according to government officials.
This initiative aims to provide better infrastructure for these critical rural childcare services, which include immunisation, health check-ups, and early childhood education.
Aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, the state advises integration within a one-kilometer radius, promising funding for necessary repairs and essential infrastructure developments.
