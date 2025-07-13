Integration Initiative: Anganwadis Transition to Zilla Parishad School Premises

In a strategic move to alleviate financial burdens, Anganwadi centres in Maharashtra will begin operating from unused Zilla Parishad school classrooms, according to government officials.

This initiative aims to provide better infrastructure for these critical rural childcare services, which include immunisation, health check-ups, and early childhood education.

Aligning with the National Education Policy 2020, the state advises integration within a one-kilometer radius, promising funding for necessary repairs and essential infrastructure developments.

