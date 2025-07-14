Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against School Mergers in Uttar Pradesh

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to merge over 100 primary schools due to low student numbers. The petition argues this decision violates the Right to Education Act and threatens to disrupt the state's already fragile education system.

The Supreme Court has consented to hear a plea contesting the Uttar Pradesh government's move to consolidate over 100 primary schools with dwindling student enrollments.

The plea, filed by advocate Pradeep Yadav on behalf of petitioner Taiyyab Khan Salmani, urges that the policy endangers thousands of primary students and could force them into distant neighboring schools.

Although the high court previously dismissed related challenges, the plea contends that the decision undermines the Right to Education Act and Article 21A of the Constitution by failing to provide accessible schooling within a kilometer for habitations populated by at least 300 people.

