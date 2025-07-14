Left Menu

Odisha College Principal Arrest Sparks Outrage

The principal of a Balasore college in Odisha was arrested following a student's self-immolation. The student accused the principal of mishandling her harassment complaint against a professor. A Crime Branch team is investigating, and a committee is reviewing the education department's role.

Updated: 14-07-2025 19:49 IST
In a disturbing incident unfolding in Odisha's Balasore district, the principal of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College has been arrested. The arrest came after a female student attempted suicide by self-immolation, reportedly due to the principal's inaction on her harassment complaint.

Dillip Ghose, the principal, had been suspended after the incident, accused of exerting pressure on the victim to retract her complaint against a professor who allegedly harassed her. This alarming case has triggered widespread outrage, prompting in-depth investigations.

The state's Higher Education Department has formed a three-member committee to examine the incident, while a Crime Branch team is conducting a separate inquiry. Meanwhile, the accused professor, Samira Kumar Sahu, is already in police custody.

