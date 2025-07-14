Torrential Rains Shut Down Schools in East Singhbhum
Schools in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, were ordered to close on Tuesday due to a forecast of heavy rainfall by the IMD. The closure affects all government, private, and minority schools up to class 12. Continuous rain has already impacted normal life, causing waterlogging in parts of the district.
In East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, schools were instructed to close on Tuesday following an India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall. The anticipated severe weather has prompted concerns for public safety and the well-being of students, according to an official statement.
The forecast predicts a consistent downpour on July 15, which could significantly disrupt everyday activities. As a precaution, Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi has implemented a closure order for all government, private, and minority educational institutions up to class 12, urging schools to switch to online classes.
The district has already been hampered by consistent rainfall over the past two days, leading to severe waterlogging in numerous areas, including Jamshedpur. Notably, a section of the Sonari aerodrome's boundary wall collapsed amidst Sunday night's heavy rain.
