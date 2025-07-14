Torrential Rains Shut Down Schools in East Singhbhum

In East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, schools were instructed to close on Tuesday following an India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall. The anticipated severe weather has prompted concerns for public safety and the well-being of students, according to an official statement.

The forecast predicts a consistent downpour on July 15, which could significantly disrupt everyday activities. As a precaution, Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi has implemented a closure order for all government, private, and minority educational institutions up to class 12, urging schools to switch to online classes.

The district has already been hampered by consistent rainfall over the past two days, leading to severe waterlogging in numerous areas, including Jamshedpur. Notably, a section of the Sonari aerodrome's boundary wall collapsed amidst Sunday night's heavy rain.