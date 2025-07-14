Left Menu

Torrential Rains Shut Down Schools in East Singhbhum

Schools in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, were ordered to close on Tuesday due to a forecast of heavy rainfall by the IMD. The closure affects all government, private, and minority schools up to class 12. Continuous rain has already impacted normal life, causing waterlogging in parts of the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 14-07-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 20:36 IST
Torrential Rains Shut Down Schools in East Singhbhum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, schools were instructed to close on Tuesday following an India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy rainfall. The anticipated severe weather has prompted concerns for public safety and the well-being of students, according to an official statement.

The forecast predicts a consistent downpour on July 15, which could significantly disrupt everyday activities. As a precaution, Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi has implemented a closure order for all government, private, and minority educational institutions up to class 12, urging schools to switch to online classes.

The district has already been hampered by consistent rainfall over the past two days, leading to severe waterlogging in numerous areas, including Jamshedpur. Notably, a section of the Sonari aerodrome's boundary wall collapsed amidst Sunday night's heavy rain.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025