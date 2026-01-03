Left Menu

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set for Launch with Advanced Features

The Vande Bharat sleeper train, featuring enhanced amenities and accessibility, is ready for launch on the Kolkata-Guwahati route. Incorporating technologies like automatic doors and ergonomic berths, it aims to provide superior comfort and safety. The service is designed with affordable fares for the middle class.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the upcoming launch of the new Vande Bharat sleeper train featuring advanced amenities. Speaking at New Delhi railway station, he highlighted features such as adjustable window shades, deep wash basins, and labelled seat numbers in Braille for visually impaired passengers.

Set to begin services soon on the Kolkata-Guwahati route, the train offers improved comfort with features like ergonomic berths, automatic doors, and enhanced suspension. Comprehensive safety evaluations have been completed. The 16-coach train includes various AC options with pricing designed for middle-class affordability.

The Vande Bharat sleeper aims to deliver a high standard of travel, incorporating technologies for ride stability and sanitation, ensuring passengers enjoy a comfortable and safe journey. The official launch is scheduled after successful high-speed trials monitored by the Commissioner of Railway Safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

