Persistent Fog and Cold Days Grip Uttarakhand Plains

Uttarakhand's plains are bracing for continued foggy conditions as daytime temperatures drop, creating chilly conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather experts at IMD's Dehradun center predict that districts like Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, and parts of Dehradun, Pauri, and Nainital will see fog persisting for up to three days.

While the maximum temperature remains around the norm in most areas, it is dipping below average in the plains, with no rainfall expected soon, though light snowfall was seen in high-elevation regions like Badrinath and Hemkund recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)