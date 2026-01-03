Left Menu

Persistent Fog and Cold Days Grip Uttarakhand Plains

The plains of Uttarakhand in India are experiencing persistent fog and colder than usual daytime temperatures, leading to cold day conditions. Fog is expected to last for two to three days in various districts, while maximum temperatures remain below normal. No rain is forecasted, although some high-altitude areas saw light snowfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:39 IST
Persistent Fog and Cold Days Grip Uttarakhand Plains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand's plains are bracing for continued foggy conditions as daytime temperatures drop, creating chilly conditions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Weather experts at IMD's Dehradun center predict that districts like Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, and parts of Dehradun, Pauri, and Nainital will see fog persisting for up to three days.

While the maximum temperature remains around the norm in most areas, it is dipping below average in the plains, with no rainfall expected soon, though light snowfall was seen in high-elevation regions like Badrinath and Hemkund recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Campus Ordeal: Justice Demanded for Assaulted Student

Tragic Campus Ordeal: Justice Demanded for Assaulted Student

 India
2
Siddha: Resurrecting Ancient Wisdom for Modern Health

Siddha: Resurrecting Ancient Wisdom for Modern Health

 India
3
The Turmoil and Triumphs of Venezuela's Vast Oil Reserves

The Turmoil and Triumphs of Venezuela's Vast Oil Reserves

 Global
4
Security Lapses Mar Electoral Roll Observer's Visit in West Bengal

Security Lapses Mar Electoral Roll Observer's Visit in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026