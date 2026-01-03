Left Menu

Unprecedented US Strike on Venezuela: Setting a Dangerous Precedent

The US strike on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolas Maduro by the Trump administration has been criticized for setting a risky precedent. Experts warn that similar actions could be emulated by other nations, raising concerns over international law and sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:37 IST
Unprecedented US Strike on Venezuela: Setting a Dangerous Precedent
  • Country:
  • India

The United States' bold and controversial military strike on Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, has drawn substantial international attention and criticism. Experts in strategic affairs have expressed concerns, labeling the move as 'unbelievable' and warning it sets a 'bad precedent' for future international relations.

President Donald Trump announced the successful operation via Truth Social, highlighting the tense relations between the US and Venezuela's leadership. Strategic expert Rajiv Dogra described the act as unprecedented, asserting that Trump's actions disregard traditional norms of sovereignty and international law.

India's former ambassador to Venezuela, Deepak Bhojwani, explained the US's longstanding difficulties with Maduro, who maintains strong military control and has faced accusations of narco-terrorism. Critics argue that the aggressive approach taken by the Trump administration might inspire similar rationales for intervention by other countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Campus Ordeal: Justice Demanded for Assaulted Student

Tragic Campus Ordeal: Justice Demanded for Assaulted Student

 India
2
Siddha: Resurrecting Ancient Wisdom for Modern Health

Siddha: Resurrecting Ancient Wisdom for Modern Health

 India
3
The Turmoil and Triumphs of Venezuela's Vast Oil Reserves

The Turmoil and Triumphs of Venezuela's Vast Oil Reserves

 Global
4
Security Lapses Mar Electoral Roll Observer's Visit in West Bengal

Security Lapses Mar Electoral Roll Observer's Visit in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026