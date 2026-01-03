Unprecedented US Strike on Venezuela: Setting a Dangerous Precedent

The United States' bold and controversial military strike on Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro, has drawn substantial international attention and criticism. Experts in strategic affairs have expressed concerns, labeling the move as 'unbelievable' and warning it sets a 'bad precedent' for future international relations.

President Donald Trump announced the successful operation via Truth Social, highlighting the tense relations between the US and Venezuela's leadership. Strategic expert Rajiv Dogra described the act as unprecedented, asserting that Trump's actions disregard traditional norms of sovereignty and international law.

India's former ambassador to Venezuela, Deepak Bhojwani, explained the US's longstanding difficulties with Maduro, who maintains strong military control and has faced accusations of narco-terrorism. Critics argue that the aggressive approach taken by the Trump administration might inspire similar rationales for intervention by other countries.

