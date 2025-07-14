Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Bhind Collector Over Exam Center Incident

A student lodged a police complaint against Bhind district collector, Sanjeev Shrivastava, for allegedly slapping him during an exam, supposedly to expose a mass copying racket. The incident brought physical and mental distress to the student. A viral video of the event led to public outcry and demands for legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhind | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:38 IST
Controversy Surrounds Bhind Collector Over Exam Center Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has emerged involving Bhind district collector Sanjeev Shrivastava, who allegedly slapped a student during an exam at Pt Deendayal Danroliya College, Lympura. The student, who was reportedly writing his physics paper, claims the incident caused him both physical and mental distress.

A video surfacing on social media shows the collector slapping the student multiple times, leading to public outrage. Shrivastava defended his actions, stating that this incident helped unmask a mass copying racket allegedly being orchestrated with the assistance of two teachers stationed outside the exam hall.

The student has filed a complaint through his lawyer, Narendra Chaudhary, at the Mehgaon police station, seeking legal action against the collector. As public interest grows, the Bhind police have confirmed they are investigating the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025