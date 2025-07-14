Controversy Surrounds Bhind Collector Over Exam Center Incident

A controversy has emerged involving Bhind district collector Sanjeev Shrivastava, who allegedly slapped a student during an exam at Pt Deendayal Danroliya College, Lympura. The student, who was reportedly writing his physics paper, claims the incident caused him both physical and mental distress.

A video surfacing on social media shows the collector slapping the student multiple times, leading to public outrage. Shrivastava defended his actions, stating that this incident helped unmask a mass copying racket allegedly being orchestrated with the assistance of two teachers stationed outside the exam hall.

The student has filed a complaint through his lawyer, Narendra Chaudhary, at the Mehgaon police station, seeking legal action against the collector. As public interest grows, the Bhind police have confirmed they are investigating the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)