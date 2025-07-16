Delhi's Educational Institutions Gripped by Bomb Hoax Epidemic

In a growing climate of fear, parents in Delhi have expressed mounting concern after a spate of bomb threats disrupted daily operations at education institutes across the national capital.

Sources confirm that five private schools received hoax emails on Wednesday, marking the third straight day of such alarming incidents. Educational institutions across Delhi, including St Thomas School and Vasant Valley School, were evacuated as a precaution, only to later discover the threats were false.

The unsettling trend has led the Delhi Parents Association to demand decisive action. Their president, Aprajita Gautam, emphasized the urgent need for authorities to apprehend those responsible to restore a sense of security for both parents and students.

(With inputs from agencies.)