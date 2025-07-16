Left Menu

Delhi's Educational Institutions Gripped by Bomb Hoax Epidemic

Parents in Delhi are demanding swift action from authorities after a series of bomb threats targeted educational institutes. The threats, which turned out to be hoaxes, have caused widespread anxiety among parents and disrupted school activities, highlighting the urgent need for increased security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:07 IST
Delhi's Educational Institutions Gripped by Bomb Hoax Epidemic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a growing climate of fear, parents in Delhi have expressed mounting concern after a spate of bomb threats disrupted daily operations at education institutes across the national capital.

Sources confirm that five private schools received hoax emails on Wednesday, marking the third straight day of such alarming incidents. Educational institutions across Delhi, including St Thomas School and Vasant Valley School, were evacuated as a precaution, only to later discover the threats were false.

The unsettling trend has led the Delhi Parents Association to demand decisive action. Their president, Aprajita Gautam, emphasized the urgent need for authorities to apprehend those responsible to restore a sense of security for both parents and students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025