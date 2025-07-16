Delhi's Educational Institutions Gripped by Bomb Hoax Epidemic
Parents in Delhi are demanding swift action from authorities after a series of bomb threats targeted educational institutes. The threats, which turned out to be hoaxes, have caused widespread anxiety among parents and disrupted school activities, highlighting the urgent need for increased security measures.
In a growing climate of fear, parents in Delhi have expressed mounting concern after a spate of bomb threats disrupted daily operations at education institutes across the national capital.
Sources confirm that five private schools received hoax emails on Wednesday, marking the third straight day of such alarming incidents. Educational institutions across Delhi, including St Thomas School and Vasant Valley School, were evacuated as a precaution, only to later discover the threats were false.
The unsettling trend has led the Delhi Parents Association to demand decisive action. Their president, Aprajita Gautam, emphasized the urgent need for authorities to apprehend those responsible to restore a sense of security for both parents and students.
(With inputs from agencies.)
