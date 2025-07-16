Dark Web Dangers: How Bomb Threat Emails Are Disrupting Delhi Schools
Delhi schools face a surge in bomb threat emails, causing panic and disruption. Senders exploit encrypted networks, VPNs, and the dark web to evade tracking. Authorities are vigilant, but challenges persist. Enhanced security measures and collaboration with police aim to ease concerns and ensure student safety.
- Country:
- India
Delhi schools have been bombarded by a series of bomb threat emails, creating a climate of fear and disruption. The emails, which have targeted several educational institutions, have been sent using sophisticated techniques, including Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and the dark web, making them difficult to trace.
The situation has prompted authorities to take swift action, though tracking the origins of these emails remains challenging. Police and cyber experts are working tirelessly to identify those responsible, while schools tighten security and collaborate closely with law enforcement to mitigate risks.
The recurring threats have significantly impacted students, parents, and school staff, spurring the Directorate of Education to implement a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure. As investigations continue, officials urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, emphasizing the importance of maintaining collective safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
