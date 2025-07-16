Controversy Unveiled: Corruption Allegations in Delhi's Education Scheme
Lt Governor V K Saxena has called for an ACB investigation into alleged corruption linked to the Jai Bhim Pratibha Vikas Yojna, under the AAP's previous administration in Delhi. Allegations arose about fabricated bills exceeding the official budget during the Covid period, prompting significant political stir.
Lt Governor V K Saxena has mandated an Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) probe into allegations of financial irregularities within the Jai Bhim Pratibha Vikas Yojna, targeting the previous AAP governance.
The scheme aimed to provide free coaching to SC, ST, and OBC students, but accusations suggest inflated payments exceeding allocated budgets during the Covid era.
Political leaders, including Education Minister Ashish Sood and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, highlight discrepancies in student verification and alleged fake bills, pushing the controversy into judicial scrutiny.
