Tragic Electrocution of Schoolboy Sparks Urgent Investigation

A 13-year-old student, Mithun, died from electrocution at his school in Thevalakkara. He was electrocuted while trying to retrieve a slipper from a cycle shed near a low-hanging wire. The incident prompted the General Education Minister to call for an urgent inquiry.

Updated: 17-07-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:54 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at a school in Thevalakkara, where a 13-year-old student named Mithun was electrocuted. The incident occurred when Mithun attempted to retrieve a slipper that had fallen on a cycle shed, coming into contact with a low-hanging electric wire.

The tragedy took place around 9:15 am on Thursday, leaving the young boy dead on the spot. His body was subsequently moved to a nearby government hospital for formalities.

In response to the incident, General Education Minister V Sivankutty labeled the event as ''extremely tragic'' and ordered a thorough investigation by the Director of Public Instructions to ensure accountability and prevent such occurrences in the future.

