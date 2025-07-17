Tragic Electrocution of Schoolboy Sparks Urgent Investigation
A 13-year-old student, Mithun, died from electrocution at his school in Thevalakkara. He was electrocuted while trying to retrieve a slipper from a cycle shed near a low-hanging wire. The incident prompted the General Education Minister to call for an urgent inquiry.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded at a school in Thevalakkara, where a 13-year-old student named Mithun was electrocuted. The incident occurred when Mithun attempted to retrieve a slipper that had fallen on a cycle shed, coming into contact with a low-hanging electric wire.
The tragedy took place around 9:15 am on Thursday, leaving the young boy dead on the spot. His body was subsequently moved to a nearby government hospital for formalities.
In response to the incident, General Education Minister V Sivankutty labeled the event as ''extremely tragic'' and ordered a thorough investigation by the Director of Public Instructions to ensure accountability and prevent such occurrences in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shikshagraha Awards 2026: Call for Nominations to Honour Education Leaders
Beijing tightens noose on Hong Kong: National Security mandates now extend to business, education
Telangana CM pushes for steps to improve intermediate education
IIM-Jammu signs MoU with UK-based institute for joint educational initiatives
States Join Hands to Shape 'Higher Education: Knowledge Economy' Roadmap