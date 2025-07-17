Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Sparks Outrage Over School Safety in Kerala

A 13-year-old student named Mithun from Thevalakkara village, Kerala, died from electrocution at school, sparking protests and demands for an investigation into safety lapses. Opposition leaders criticized the government's inaction on previous warnings. The Kerala education authorities are urged to ensure the safety of children in schools.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:16 IST
  India

A tragic incident in Kollam, Kerala, where a 13-year-old student named Mithun was fatally electrocuted on his school premises has led to widespread criticism and demands for a thorough investigation. The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has promised a comprehensive inquiry into the accident's causes, aiming to prevent such incidents in the future.

Chief Minister Vijayan expressed his condolences to Mithun's family and assured that necessary measures would be taken to ensure school safety. Opposition leader V D Satheesan condemned the incident as 'truly shocking' and called for strict legal action against those responsible, urging the government to conduct safety audits across schools.

The situation has prompted organized protests, including a school bandh by the Kerala Students Union and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Education Minister V Sivankutty announced plans to build a house for Mithun's family, while a detailed investigation report is awaited to determine the negligence involved.

